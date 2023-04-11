Book Publishers To Enter A Golden Era: Prabhudas Lilladher

The Ministry of Education recently released a pre-draft of National Curriculum Framework for school education. As this is a key document based on which new curriculum will get re-designed, it would make second hand books market redundant and result-in significant volume delta for book publishers.

Substantial yield advantage would also accrue as repricing at a higher level becomes easier post curriculum revamp.

We believe policy change would result-in strong growth for book publishers over a period of two-three years, as substantial volume/price delta is in the offing.