Blue Star Q4 Results Review - Strong Performance; Limited Upside: Yes Securities

Blue Star Ltd. continues to witness strong performance with revenue beating estimates with all segments registering double digit growth. Order-inflow continues to be robust with order-book swelling to Rs 50 billion which has been highest ever.

Execution is expected to keep pace with inflows and backlog as there is pressure on execution from its customers. Blue Star expects strong traction to continue in project business as there is strong demand from infrastructure and capex related activity with office space witnessing increased traction.

On unitary cooling product front both room AC and commercial refrigeration has seen continued growth. Blue Star has been able to outperform its peers in terms of revenue as well as margins in challenging environment.

The work done in expanding distribution and extending product portfolio into affordable segment is now bearing fruits resulting in traction in North which has been the weak area for the company.

Blue Star is confident of outperforming the market and improving margins on back of operating efficiencies. We expect strong growth and outperformance to continue without compromising on the profitability.