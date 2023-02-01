Blue Star Q3 Results Review - Strong Growth Momentum To Continue: Yes Securities

Blue Star Ltd. now has made a habit of beating consensus, Q3 is the fifth quarter in row where they have delivered positive surprise. All segments have contributed to its growth with all its verticals registering strong double‐digit growth.

Order‐inflow continues to be robust with order‐book swelling to Rs 48 billion which has been highest ever. Execution is expected to keep pace with inflows and backlog as there is pressure on execution from its customers. Company expects strong traction to continue in project business as there is strong demand from infrastructure and capex related activity with office space witnessing increased traction.

On unitary cooling product front both room air conditioner and commercial refrigeration has seen continued growth even in the lean season.

Blue Star has been able to outperform its peers in terms of revenue as well as margins in challenging environment.

The work done in expanding distribution and extending product portfolio into affordable segment is now bearing fruits resulting in traction in North which has been the weak area for the company.

Given the improved pace of execution in project business and market share gains in room AC, we remain positive on the stock.