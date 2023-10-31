Blue Star Q2 Results Review - Achieving Dual Targets Of Market Share Gains, Margin Expansion: ICICI Securities
Likely market share gains in unitary cooling products.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
We remain enthused by Blue Star Ltd.’s strong performance given-
market share gains in room AC amid steep competitive pressures and
margin expansion led by lower commodity prices and cost-saving initiatives.
We believe there is strong earnings visibility for Blue Star over H2 FY24-FY25 led by-
Increase in utilisation at Sri city plant,
revival in industrial capex leading to higher growth of commercial air conditioning and commercial refrigeration,
strong order book (up 44% YoY),
margin tailwinds due to production linked incentive benefits and freight cost reduction.
Post qualified institutional placement of Rs 10 billion and achieving net cash status, we upgrade FY24-25 profit after tax estimates by ~12%.
We upgrade the stock to 'Add' due to strong competitive advantages and growth opportunities in air conditioning and commercial refrigeration. 'Add' with revised discounted cash flow-based target price of Rs 933 (implied FY25 price/earning: 39 times; earlier target price: Rs 790).
Key risks:
Steep increase in commodity prices, increase in competitive pressures, delay/ failure of new products.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Steel Strip Wheels Q2 Results Review- Product Diversification, Robust Exports To Drive Growth: Axis Securities
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.