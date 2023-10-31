Blue Star Q2 Results Review - Achieving Dual Targets Of Market Share Gains, Margin Expansion: ICICI Securities

We remain enthused by Blue Star Ltd.’s strong performance given-

market share gains in room AC amid steep competitive pressures and margin expansion led by lower commodity prices and cost-saving initiatives.

We believe there is strong earnings visibility for Blue Star over H2 FY24-FY25 led by-

Increase in utilisation at Sri city plant, revival in industrial capex leading to higher growth of commercial air conditioning and commercial refrigeration, strong order book (up 44% YoY), margin tailwinds due to production linked incentive benefits and freight cost reduction.

Post qualified institutional placement of Rs 10 billion and achieving net cash status, we upgrade FY24-25 profit after tax estimates by ~12%.

We upgrade the stock to 'Add' due to strong competitive advantages and growth opportunities in air conditioning and commercial refrigeration. 'Add' with revised discounted cash flow-based target price of Rs 933 (implied FY25 price/earning: 39 times; earlier target price: Rs 790).