Blue Dart Q1 Results Review - Margins Might Drag At Current Levels: ICICI Securities
Improvement in realisation/tonne and cost optimisation are key.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
Blue Dart Express Ltd.’s Q1 FY24 Ebitda fell short of our estimate by 10%. Key points:
number of shipments rose ~9% and tonnage 2.6% YoY;
both revenue and Ebitda per shipment continue to decline;
Ebitda margin contracted to 15.4% (Q1 FY23: 20.7%) – lowest since Q1 FY20 – on unfavorable price-cost impact despite the benefit of lower aviation turbine fuel prices.
Going ahead, while we expect Blue Dart's margins to improve as full benefit of ATF price flows in, consensus estimates might see a downward revision.
Taking cognisance of the Q1 FY24 performance, we have trimmed our FY24E/FY25E earnings per share by 18%/16% respectively.
That said, we raise our multiple to 30 times (earlier: 25 times) EPS factoring-in margin improvement.
Our revised target price works out to Rs 5,795 (earlier: Rs 5,415). We downgrade the stock to 'Sell' (from Reduce).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
TCI - A Leading Integrated Multimodal Logistics, Supply Chain Solutions Provider: Motilal Oswal
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.