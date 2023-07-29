Blue Dart Q1 Results Review - Margins Might Drag At Current Levels: ICICI Securities

Blue Dart Express Ltd.’s Q1 FY24 Ebitda fell short of our estimate by 10%. Key points:

number of shipments rose ~9% and tonnage 2.6% YoY; both revenue and Ebitda per shipment continue to decline; Ebitda margin contracted to 15.4% (Q1 FY23: 20.7%) – lowest since Q1 FY20 – on unfavorable price-cost impact despite the benefit of lower aviation turbine fuel prices.

Going ahead, while we expect Blue Dart's margins to improve as full benefit of ATF price flows in, consensus estimates might see a downward revision.

Taking cognisance of the Q1 FY24 performance, we have trimmed our FY24E/FY25E earnings per share by 18%/16% respectively.

That said, we raise our multiple to 30 times (earlier: 25 times) EPS factoring-in margin improvement.

Our revised target price works out to Rs 5,795 (earlier: Rs 5,415). We downgrade the stock to 'Sell' (from Reduce).