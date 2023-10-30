Blue Dart Express Q2 Results Review - Strong Show; Visible Margin Improvement: ICICI Securities

In case of Blue Dart Express Ltd., improvement in margin and lack of volume growth in air segment have been major concerns for us. However, better-than-expected performance in Q2 FY24 provides us the assurance that the worst is behind now.

That said, we will remain watchful of the increased competitive pressures in both air and ground categories that might dampen margin and volume growth. We also take note of the resignation of two Chief Financial Officers (Mr. Aneel Gambhir and Mr. V N Iyer) within a year’s timeframe.

Taking cognisance of the improvement in margins and volumes, we have raised our valuation multiple to 34 times earnings per share (1 stabdard deviation above past ten-year mean) (earlier: 30 times).

We have also raised our FY25E Ebitda by 3.8%, resulting in a revised target price of Rs 6,525 (earlier Rs 5,795). We upgrade Blue Dart stock to 'Hold' from 'Sell'.