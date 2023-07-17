Blue Dart Express - Expansion Of Fleet, Branch Network Bodes Well: Motilal Oswal

Blue Dart Express Ltd. holds a significant market share of ~60% in the organised Air Express segment. This places the company in a favorable position to capitalise on the various business prospects available within the Express logistics industry.

The surface segment accounts for ~35% of Blue Dart's total revenue. This segment is experiencing robust growth, with double-digit expansion, surpassing the high single-digit growth observed in the Air segment.

Blue Dart provides the e-commerce industry with highly efficient solutions, which include enabling digital payments through 16 plus different digital wallets on their courier handheld machines.

Additionally, the company accepts credit and debit cards, offering convenient payment choices for their customers.