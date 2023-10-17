Birlasoft - Robust Order Book Brings Strong Earning Visibility: HDFC Securities

Birlasoft Ltd. has strong traction in virtual engagement, cloud adoption, and digital transformation work. The company’s focus on deepening relationship with existing large accounts and partners, vertical sales structure, leveraging of core and peripheral services, rampup of deal wins, and defined incentives of cross selling/ up-selling could drive revenue growth.

Besides, change in management, organisation restructuring, hiring of new vertical leaders could lead to recovery in growth momentum going forward.

The new Chief Executive Officer is focused on select verticals and Geo for which the company has hired vertical and Geo focused leaders.

We expect that Birlasoft could report revenue growth at 7% and 13% for FY24E and 25E, respectively.