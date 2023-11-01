Birlasoft Q2 Results Review - Turnaround Is Visible In Numbers: IDBI Capital

Birlasoft Ltd. reported 4.5% QoQ constant currency growth excluding on off from Invacare which is better than large cap and mid cap peers. In addition, considering the company’s ability to grow in 3-3.5% QoQ range indicates that it is taking the right step to turnaround the business.

Further, Birlasoft has won a large deal of $100 milion which will contribute ~3% to the company’s top line in FY25E. This coupled with improving macros and discretionary spend will lead to a sustained growth in long run.

Further, Birlasoft aims to maintain 15.5%-17% margin for medium term leading to revenue and profit after tax compounded annual growth rate of 10.5% & 22% over FY23-FY25E.

We have revised our margin estimates upwards leading to earning per share revision of 0.9% and 6.3% for FY24E and FY25E.

Hence, we maintain our 'Buy' rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 635 (25 times FY25E earning per share).