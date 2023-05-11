Birla Corp Q4 Results Review - Better Operating Performance; Volume Growth Momentum Continues: Axis Securities

Birla Corporation Ltd. reported revenue/volume growth of 9%/5% YoY (below expectation) but higher on a QoQ basis by 22%/19%, driven by better demand and higher realization YoY/QoQ.

Ebitda was down 1% YoY (above expectations) but higher by 90% QoQ. Adjusted profit after tax was down 24% YoY (above expectations) but was higher on a QoQ basis as the company reported a loss of Rs 50 crore in Q3 FY23 owing to higher realisation, lower cost QoQ, and operating leverage benefit.

Birla Corp recorded an Ebitda margin of 11.1% (versus our estimates of 9.8%) against 12.2% YoY. The quarter’s volume stood at 4.44 million tonnes per annum, up 5% YoY and 19% QoQ.

Birla Corp’s Ebitda/tonne stood at Rs 618, down 5% YoY and but up 60% QoQ and it reported realisation/tonne of Rs 5,279 against Rs 5,071, up 4% YoY and 2% QoQ.

The company’s cost/tonne increased by 5% YoY to Rs 4,928 but declined by 2% QoQ.

Outlook:

Ramping up new greenfield units in Maharashtra would greatly aid in the company’s revenue and volume growth moving forward. Furthermore, with a strong position in the demandaccretive central region, higher sales of premium products, and increased cement demand, we expect the company to deliver revenue/Ebitda/adjusted profit after tax compound annual growth rate growth of 11%14/%/22% over FY22- FY25E.