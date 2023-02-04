Birla Corp Q3 Review - Improvement In Profitability To Continue; Mukutban To Drive Growth: Dolat Capital
Improvement in profitability to continue as Mukutban utilisation improves and full benefit to be seen in FY25E.
Dolat Capital Report
We like Birla Corporation Ltd.’s focus on trade segment (75% share), increasing share of premium products (51% share in trade), higher share (88%) of high margin blended cement and sizable presence in relatively better regions of Central, North and West.
Improvement in profitability to continue as Mukutban utilisation improves and full benefit to be seen in FY25E. To support the growth beyond FY23E, Birla Corp will embark on the next phase of growth to enhance its capacity to 30 million tonnes per annum by FY30E from 20.0 mtpa in FY22.
