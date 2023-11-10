Birla Corp. Q2 Results Review - Ramp-up Of Mukutban Plant To Support Better Profitability: Motilal Oswal
Greenfield grinding unit of 1.4 mtpa capacity announced
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
Higher volumes (+5% above estimates) helped Birla Corporation Ltd. beat our estimates in Q2 FY24, though operating profit margin and Ebitda/tonne were in line.
Consolidated Ebitda stood at Rs 2.9 billion (versus estimate Rs 2.7 billion) and Ebitda/tonne was at Rs 961. OPM stood at 12.6% for the quarter. Adjusted profit after tax was at Rs 586 million versus estimated Rs 483 million.
The Mukutban plant achieved a capacity utilisation of ~46% in September 2023, and there was further improvement in volumes in Oct-23.
A Greenfield grinding unit of 1.4 mtpa at Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh has been announced, which is estimated to be commissioned in Q1 FY26 with a capex of Rs 40 billion.
Higher volumes in H1 FY24 led us to increase our Ebitda by 2%/4% and our earnings per share by 2%/7% for FY24E/25E. We like Birla Corp due to its consistent capacity expansion plans. Reiterate 'Buy' with a revised target price of Rs 1,655.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Shree Cement Q2 Results Review - Muted Performance; Rich Valuation; Maintain 'Sell': Dolat Capital
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.