Birla Corp. Q2 Results Review - Ramp-up Of Mukutban Plant To Support Better Profitability: Motilal Oswal

Higher volumes (+5% above estimates) helped Birla Corporation Ltd. beat our estimates in Q2 FY24, though operating profit margin and Ebitda/tonne were in line.

Consolidated Ebitda stood at Rs 2.9 billion (versus estimate Rs 2.7 billion) and Ebitda/tonne was at Rs 961. OPM stood at 12.6% for the quarter. Adjusted profit after tax was at Rs 586 million versus estimated Rs 483 million.

The Mukutban plant achieved a capacity utilisation of ~46% in September 2023, and there was further improvement in volumes in Oct-23.

A Greenfield grinding unit of 1.4 mtpa at Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh has been announced, which is estimated to be commissioned in Q1 FY26 with a capex of Rs 40 billion.

Higher volumes in H1 FY24 led us to increase our Ebitda by 2%/4% and our earnings per share by 2%/7% for FY24E/25E. We like Birla Corp due to its consistent capacity expansion plans. Reiterate 'Buy' with a revised target price of Rs 1,655.