Birla Corp. Q2 Results Review - Ramp-up Of Mukutban Plant To Support Better Profitability: Motilal Oswal

Greenfield grinding unit of 1.4 mtpa capacity announced

10 Nov 2023, 08:23 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Close view of cement mix in a bucket. (Source: freepik)</p></div>
Close view of cement mix in a bucket. (Source: freepik)

BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Motilal Oswal Report

Higher volumes (+5% above estimates) helped Birla Corporation Ltd. beat our estimates in Q2 FY24, though operating profit margin and Ebitda/tonne were in line.

Consolidated Ebitda stood at Rs 2.9 billion (versus estimate Rs 2.7 billion) and Ebitda/tonne was at Rs 961. OPM stood at 12.6% for the quarter. Adjusted profit after tax was at Rs 586 million versus estimated Rs 483 million.

The Mukutban plant achieved a capacity utilisation of ~46% in September 2023, and there was further improvement in volumes in Oct-23.

A Greenfield grinding unit of 1.4 mtpa at Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh has been announced, which is estimated to be commissioned in Q1 FY26 with a capex of Rs 40 billion.

Higher volumes in H1 FY24 led us to increase our Ebitda by 2%/4% and our earnings per share by 2%/7% for FY24E/25E. We like Birla Corp due to its consistent capacity expansion plans. Reiterate 'Buy' with a revised target price of Rs 1,655.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Motilal Oswal Birla Corp Q2FY24 Results Review.pdf
