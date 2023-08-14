Biocon Q1 Results Review - Biologics Drags Down Profitability: Motilal Oswal

Biocon Ltd. delivered lower-than-estimated earnings in Q1 FY24, mainly led by inferior performance in the biologics segment (57% of Q1 FY24 sales). This was offset to some extent by a healthy show in generics and research services.

Biocon continues to make efforts to enhance offerings and resolve regulatory issues in the biologics segment.

We cut our earnings estimates by 14%/5% for FY24/FY25, factoring in-

higher rebates for certain products in the biologics segment, delay in building market share for b-Adalimumab, and lower operating leverage.

We value Biocon on an SoTP basis (15 times enterprise value/Ebitda for 70% stake in Biocon Biologics Ltd., 54% stake in Syngene, and 10 times EV/Ebitda for generics business) to arrive at a target price of Rs 240.

While investments in building a product pipeline and manufacturing infrastructure in the biologics segment remain on track, the commercial benefit is delayed to some extent, which affects return ratios. In addition to biologics and research services, Biocon is building generics as another growth lever with a portfolio of injectable/peptides.

However, the current valuation factors in the earnings upside adequately. Maintain 'Neutral'.