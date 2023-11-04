Biocon - Enhanced Efforts Needed To Improve Biosimilars Outlook: Motilal Oswal

Biocon Ltd. has delivered 22%/25% revenue/Ebitda compound annual growth rate over FY18-23, led by robust traction in biosimilars and research services. However, earnings compound annual growth rate have been lower at 15% over FY18-23 due to increased financial leverage and depreciation. 

While Biocon continues to work on enhancing its biosimilar (49% of FY23 sales) pipeline and expand the reach of commercialised products, regulatory issues at its sites may prolong the approval process for potential filed products. Also, the competitive scenario seems intense for products under development