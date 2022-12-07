Bikaji – Gamut Of Indian Flavours: Dolat Capital Initiates Coverage
The company is well placed in the ethnic food market with presence across namkeen, bhujia, sweets, handmade papad, western snacks.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Dolat Capital Report
Domestic packaged food industry is expected to grow at 8% compound annual growth rate over FY22-26E. Regional snacks have high acceptance across geographies and is likely to grow faster at ~15%.
Further, favorable micros like changing consumer habits, willingness to try new, favorable demographics and growing acceptance to interregional snacks is likely to accelerate growth for the ethnic packaged food market.
Bikaji Foods International Ltd. is well placed in the ethnic food market with presence across namkeen, bhujia, sweets, handmade papad and western snacks.
As these categories are expected to grow at 10-15% CAGR over next five years, we believe that Bikaji would maintain double digit growth, going ahead.
Further, the management has prior experience of food business as they are from the same family which manages Haldiram brand, packaged food expertise would help for the growth of Bikaji brand.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.