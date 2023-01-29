Bikaji Foods Q3 Results Review - Volume Growth Expected To Remain High: Dolat Capital
We believe that the sales growth would improve with the company’s entry in new geographies.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Dolat Capital Report
Bikaji Foods International Ltd.’s Q3 FY23 results came below our estimate. Revenue grew by 15.7% YoY to Rs 5.1 billion. Going ahead, we believe that the sales growth would improve with the company’s entry in new geographies.
Ebitda margins improved YoY on a favorable base. However, sequential drop in Ebitda margin can be attributed to higher ad spends.
Bikaji Foods witnessed sales growth across most of the business segments. However, packaged food category was impacted due to early Diwali this year.
We have lowered our FY23/24/25E earnings per share estimate by 4.0/3.9/3.7% to factor in Q3 FY23 performance. We believe that the company’s revenue growth would remain high driven by high growth opportunity in non-penetrated states. Also, with high sales growth, we expect margins to improve here on.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.