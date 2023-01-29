Bikaji Foods Q3 Results Review - Volume Growth Expected To Remain High: Dolat Capital

Bikaji Foods International Ltd.’s Q3 FY23 results came below our estimate. Revenue grew by 15.7% YoY to Rs 5.1 billion. Going ahead, we believe that the sales growth would improve with the company’s entry in new geographies.

Ebitda margins improved YoY on a favorable base. However, sequential drop in Ebitda margin can be attributed to higher ad spends.

Bikaji Foods witnessed sales growth across most of the business segments. However, packaged food category was impacted due to early Diwali this year.

We have lowered our FY23/24/25E earnings per share estimate by 4.0/3.9/3.7% to factor in Q3 FY23 performance. We believe that the company’s revenue growth would remain high driven by high growth opportunity in non-penetrated states. Also, with high sales growth, we expect margins to improve here on.