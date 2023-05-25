Bikaji Foods International Q4 Review — Well Placed To Benefit From Increasing Demand: Dolat Capital
Increase in penetration in Punjab, Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana could help achieve 20%+ revenue growth.
Dolat Capital Report
Bikaji Foods’ Q4FY23 revenues missed but profitability exceed our estimate. Revenue grew by 15.5% YoY to Rs 4.6bn. Going ahead, we believe that the sales growth would improve with company’s entry in new geographies.
EBITDAM increased significantly by 320bps to 13.4% driven by GM expansion of 510bps. Deflation in key commodities like palm oil helped expansion.
The company witnessed sales growth across all segments. Strong 41% revenue growth in western snacks business helped growth to augment. High margin portfolio is expected to increase from 13% to 18% over next 3 years.
We have maintained our FY24/25E EPS estimate at 7.0/9.6. We believe that the company’s revenue growth would remain high driven by growth opportunity in non-penetrated states. Also, with high sales growth, we expect margins to improve here on. We value the stock at 48x FY25 EPS, to arrive at TP of Rs 464. Maintain BUY.
