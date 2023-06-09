Bigbasket Reduces Price Gap With DMart Ready Across Most Categories: Prabhudas Lilladher
Delivery cost has been a key factor for Instant delivery as the cost of delivery is around 9-10% of the total average order value.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
We analysed price trend of 125 products across Avenue Supermarts Ltd.'s DMart Ready, Jiomart, and Bigbasket in key consumer categories of loose grocery items, dairy, packaged food, beverages, personal care and home care.
We observed that out of 125 products that we compared DMart Ready / Jiomart / Bigbasket increased prices of 30%/32%/24% products in May 2023 versus February 2023.
Bigbasket has lowered the price gap with DMart Ready and Jiomart across most categories. We expect increase in competitive intensity in online retail led by
significantly lower price gaps of big basket with others,
rising consumer activations and advertising by DMart Ready,
increase in delivery charges/ higher cart value for free delivery by Bigbasket and
growing salience of instant delivery platforms (Blinkit, BB Now and Swiggy Instamart) with young consumers.
Renewed aggression of DMart will enable it to achieve sales of Rs 54 billion with Ebitda breakeven by FY25 and profit after tax breakeven by FY27.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.