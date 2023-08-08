BHEL Q1 Results Review - It Only Gets Better Hereon; Order Inflow Remains Key Metric: ICICI Securities

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. reported its highest quarterly order inflow of Rs 145 billion in Q1 FY24 and is level-one in ~Rs 80 billion worth of orders. We expect order inflow for FY24E and FY25E to be more than Rs 400 billion aided by improving order prospects for thermal coal.

We believe India needs to add five giga watt per year for next 15 years. We estimate 50 GW of coal-based capacity to be more than 40 years old by FY32.

India peak demand is expected to be 375 GW by FY32 at 6% compound annual growth rate, or 330 GW at 5% CAGR. To meet this additional peak demand, government is looking to add 75 GW of storage and 50 GW of thermal capacity.

Note that storage is still at a nascent stage and ~20% of operational capacity will have aged to more than 40 years by 2032.

In our opinion, India will therefore need to enhance its arsenal of thermal power plants to ensure smooth energy transition. As a result, BHEL is expected to remain a key beneficiary.