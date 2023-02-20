Bharti Airtel’s Net Add In Haryana, Odisha, A Positive Surprise - TRAI Dec Data: ICICI Securities
Industry-wide active sub-base rose by 8.6 mn with Bharti Airtel adding 6.0 million subs (versus 0.7 million in past six months).
ICICI Securities Report
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India has released its data on subscribers for December 2022. Industry-wide active sub-base rose by 8.6 million month-on-month (versus dip of 4.5 million in Nov-22 and dip of 0.9 million average in past six months) with Bharti Airtel Ltd. adding 6.0 million subs (versus 0.7 million in past six months).
Reliance Jio’s active subs rose by 3.0 million in Dec-22 (versus plus 0.8 million in past six months). Vodafone Idea saw its active subs decline by 0.1 million. Industry-wide mobile broadband sub net add was 6.2 million (versus increase of 4.5 million in past six months).
Bharti Airtel Ltd.’s MBB subs rose 3.8 million and its market share expanded to 29.9% (up 20 bps month-on-month) on active basis, while RJio’s dipped 11 bps to 51.1%.
Mobile number portability increased to 12.5 million with churn rate at 1.1%. Bharti Airtel has added 0.1 million/0.2 million active subs in Haryana / Odisha in Dec-22 (versus RJio / Vodafone Idea net add of 0.05 million/0.01 million and 0.2 million/0.02 million in Haryana / Odisha for Dec-22).
These are the two circles where Bharti Airtel has raised tariffs in end-Nov-22.
