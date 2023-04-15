Bharti Airtel - Soft Landing Ahead: Motilal Oswal
Earnings pace cools off, capex heats up.
Motilal Oswal Report
Bharti Airtel Ltd. has seen decent earnings growth for the last 12 quarters. However, we expect Bharti Airtel to witness-
a period of soft earnings given low probability of a price hike, and
high capex over the next two-three years given increased investments in 5G and rural densification.
Over the last three years (FY20-23E), Bharti Airtel reported a compound annual growth rate of 19%/34% in India Mobile revenue/Ebitda, driven by multiple tariff hikes (strong 40% increase in average revenue per user), a shift from 2G to 4G subscribers, and spectrum usage charge savings leading a signification free cash flow generation.
Going forward, we see low probability of a tariff hike in the near term and heightened competition for market share among telcos, which may increase churn and drive SIM consolidation. As a result, we factor in India Mobile revenue/Ebitda growth of 11%/43% over FY23-25E versus 19%/34% growth over FY20-23E.
