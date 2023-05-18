Bharti Airtel Q4 Results Review - Journey Towards Strong FCF Progressing Well: ICICI Securities

Bharti Airtel Ltd.’s Q4 FY23 was a no-tariff-hike quarter, yet mobile revenue grew 11% YoY and average revenue per user was up 8.4% YoY driven by higher 4G and postpaid subs addition. Digital revenue for the company stood at Rs 11 billion.

Incremental Ebitda margin moderated due to higher churn rate and channel commission. Bharti Airtel has initiated measures to combat inefficiency at certain channels, which should improve margins going forward.

Non-mobile revenue continues to grow fast with rise in fibre-to-the-home adoption and digital adoption in the enterprise segment. We believe 5G use-cases for enterprise will grow exponentially in the future, and higher market share in the business-to-business business will be key to monetise 5G investment.

Bharti Airtel has been disciplined in capital allocation, which resulted in strong free cash flow generation and steady drop in leverage, which we believe will help create strong shareholder value in next few years.