Bharti Airtel Q4 Results Review - Healthy Subscriber’s Addition Drives Growth: Prabhudas Lilladher
Gained revenue market share in B-B segment; expects strong growth in CPaaS, IOT, Cyber security etc.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
We cut our FY24-25E earnings by 9.8%/11.7%, as we lower average revenue per user growth by 2.4-3.7% given delay in pricing action and factor in higher finance charges.
Bharti Airtel Ltd. reported in-line operational results with consolidated Ebitda/profit after tax of Rs 186.7 billion (+1.3% QoQ; our estimate Rs 186.5 billion) and Rs 30.1 billion (+89%% QoQ; our estimate Rs 26.3 billion).
India mobile revenues were up 1%QoQ and Ebitda margins were stable at 53.8%. ARPU stood flat at Rs 193 (our estimate Rs 196) despite impressive 7.4 million high value 4G subscribers (overall net addition was 3.2 million).
Africa mobile revenue/Ebitda was down 0.7% QoQ each and enterprise revenue stayed largely flat, while Ebitda grew by 3.3% QoQ due to 126 bps jump in margins.
Home services (fixed line plus broadband) along with direct-to-home had ARPU decline of 1.5% and 0.9% each.
We remain structurally positive on Indian telecom and Bharti Airtel given favorable competitive structure. Also aggressive customer focused growth plans will create a virtuous cycle of growth for Bharti Airtel.
