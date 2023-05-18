Bharti Airtel Q4 Results Review - A Tad Soft, Internals Healthy: Dolat Capital
Moderate operating performance .
Dolat Capital Report
Bharti Airtel Ltd.’s Q4 FY23 revenue/Ebitda was 2/1% below estimates led by flat average revenue per user in India business. Operating performance was mixed with lower ARPUs, healthy 4G and post-paid adds, robust costs control despite 5G roll-outs, steep capex (Rs 113 billion) and yet net debt reduction of Rs 22 billion.
Consolidated revenue/Ebitda grew by +0.6/1.1% QoQ, moderate versus past several quarters.We marginally reduce our revenue/Ebitda estimates by 2/1% for FY24/25.
ARPU growth driven by tariff increases, 2G to 4G and 4G to 5G upgrades, persistent weakening of Vodafone Idea Ltd. and listing process initiation for Jio are key triggers in medium term.
We thus see Bharti Airtel as a strong structural growth story for two-three years driven by ARPU uptick (~8-10% compound annual growth rate per annum) and accelerated growth in Home BB and Enterprise services.
That said, Vofafone Idea’s fall is likely to be gradual, long-haul of 5G pick-up, debt rise on account of 5G auctions and front-loading of investments are near-term headwinds, despite medium term attractiveness. We thus expect Bharti Airtel to go through a time correction in the near term.
