Bharti Airtel Q3 Review - 4G, Postpaid Subscriber Addition Key Positive: ICICI Direct

Bharti Airtel Ltd. reported a healthy set of numbers. The key highlight of Q3 was healthy 4G subscribers net addition of ~6.4 million along with robust addition of ~653,000 post-paid subscribers. India wireless revenues were up 2.5% QoQ (up 20.3% YoY) at Rs 19353 crore, with subscriber addition of 4.4 million and average revenue per user at Rs 193.4, up 1.9% QoQ led by upgrades and improving subscriber mix.

Bharti Airtel's consolidated Ebitda came in at Rs 18453 crore, up 4.9% QoQ, with margins of 51.5%, up 58 bps QoQ. India wireless margins was at 53.8% (up 150 bps QoQ) were driven by lower spectrum usage charges.

Overall Indian margin was up 95 bps QoQ at 52.7%. Africa margin was at 49.1%, flat QoQ.

Reported net debt (excluding lease liability) was at ~Rs 1.55 lakh crore (down Rs 2448 crore, led by cash flow generation). The capex spends for the quarter were at Rs 9314 crore versus Rs 7047 crore in Q2, on account of 5G roll out.