Bharti Airtel Q3 Results Review - Steady Ebitda Growth; Capex Intensity Increases: Motilal Oswal
Over the next two years, Bharti Airtel is well poised to gain from sector tailwinds.
Motilal Oswal Report
Bharti Airtel Ltd.'s consolidated Ebitda grew 5% QoQ, led by a healthy 5%/6% growth in the India mobile/Africa business, benefitting from spectrum usage charges gains. However, capex accelerated more than 50% YoY to Rs 93 billion, and the free cash flow declined to Rs 33 billion with slower pace of deleveraging.
In the near term, the stock should see an overhang with moderate FCF generation, due to softening earnings. This was a result of slower 4G adds, limited tariff hikes and increased capex intensity toward 5G rollout and rural coverage.
However, over the next two years, Bharti Airtel is well poised to gain from sector tailwinds, with Ebitda compound annual growth rate of 13% over FY23- 25E, driven by a combination of market share gains, improved average revenue per user, led by premiumisation of customers and tariff hikes and non-wireless segments.
