Bharti Airtel Q2 Results Review - Robust Operating Performance Led By India Wireless Business: Yes Securities

Bharti Airtel Ltd. reported broadly inline performance for the quarter. The sequential revenue growth was slightly below expectation; while Ebitda margin was as per estimates.

It reported sequential revenue growth of (1.1%) QoQ, led by adverse impact from devaluation of Nigerian currency. India mobile subscriber base increased by 3.7 million QoQ to 342.3 million; while average revenue per user increased by 1.5% QoQ to Rs 203/month.

Number of 4G Data Customer Base increased 3.4% QoQ to 237.5 million. Postpaid subscriber addition was highest ever at 979,000 QoQ.