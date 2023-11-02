Bharti Airtel Q2 Results Review - Growth Moderates; Low Capex Aids Free Cash Flow: Motilal Oswal
Bharti Airtel is well poised to gain from sector consolidation and tariff hikes.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
Bharti Airtel Ltd. reported a moderate growth in Q2 FY24, with India Mobile Ebitda up 3% QoQ on a 1.5% average revenue per user increase. Consolidated Ebitda was flat QoQ, mainly due to the Naira devaluation.
Capex declined in Q2 after increasing consistently (India capex at Rs 57 billion versus Rs 105 billion in Q1). As a result, free cash flow rose to Rs 54 billion versus Rs 35 billion in Q1, enabling a deleveraging of Rs 14 billion.
In the near term, Bharti Airtel could see soft earnings growth and subdued FCF growth due to a limited potential for a tariff hike, market share gains and 4G-led mix benefits, along with high capex, including upcoming spectrum renewal.
However, over the next two-three years, Bharti Airtel is well poised to gain from sector consolidation and tariff hikes. Retain 'Buy' on the stock.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.