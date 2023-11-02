Bharti Airtel Q2 Results Review - Broad-Based Growth; Gain In Market Share Continues: Axis Securities

In Q2 FY24, Bharti Airtel Ltd. reported revenue of Rs 37,044 crore, down 1.1% QoQ but up 7.3% YoY, which stood below our expectations. This was mainly on account of the devaluation of Nigeria's Naira and other currencies during the period.

The company posted an operating profit of Rs 19,514 crore with operating margins growing by 40 basis points, largely led by larger 4G conversions and a better service mix. Its net profit for Q2 FY24 stood at Rs 2,960 crore, registering a growth of 38% QoQ.