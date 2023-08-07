Bharti Airtel Q1 Results Review - Raises Expectation Bar, Also Beating It: ICICI Securities

Bharti Airtel Ltd. reported growth of 11.9% YoY in mobile revenue and 15.2% YoY in non-mobile revenue in Q1 FY24, indicating it has been winning market share across businesses in India.

Digital business, though small, is growing well across communication platform-as-a-service, financial services, cyber securities, data centre and cloud.

Bharti Airtel’s India Ebitda has grown 19.1% YoY (Reliance Jio’s at 14.7%) despite starting to charge 5G-related cost in a few circles which is commendable.

Bharti Airtel’s incremental Ebitda margin in India business was 66%, and war-on-waste has significantly supported in curtailing network and selling, general and administrative costs.

Despite elevated India capex of Rs 93 billion, Bharti Airtel has reduced net debt by Rs 38 billion QoQ. Its FY24 capex guidance remains unchanged at Rs 280-310 billion, and will normalise in H2 FY24.

We have cut our Ebitda estimates for FY24E/FY25E by 4-5% factoring in Nigeria currency (Naira) devaluation. However, our SoTP-based target price has been increased to Rs 1,060 (from Rs 960) as we have raised India enterprise value/Ebitda multiple to 10.5 times (from 9.5 times).

Maintain 'Buy'. Key risks: