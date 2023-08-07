Bharti Airtel Q1 Results Review - Improved Subscriber Mix Drives Performance: Prabhudas Lilladher
Highest ever post-paid addition of 0.83 million subscribers; Bharti Airtel’s India mobile ARPU touched Rs 200 after ~10 years.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
Bharti Airtel Ltd. reported another strong set of results with consolidated Ebitda/net income of Rs 196.0 billion (+4.8% QoQ; our estimate Rs 188.5 billion)/ Rs 16.1 billion (-46.4%% QoQ; our estimate: Rs 21.5 billion).
The drop net income is on account of foreign exchange loss of Rs 34.2 billion in devaluation of Naira by ~62%. Bharti Airtel’s India mobile revenues were up 4.3%QoQ and Ebitda margins expanded to 54.8%.
Average revenue per user reached the Rs 200 mark (our estimate Rs 196) after ~10 years owing to improved subscriber mix. Africa revenue/Ebitda was up 2.7%/3.6%QoQ and enterprise revenue increased by 5.6%, while Ebitda margin contracted by 160 bps QoQ.
Home services (fixed line plus broadband) along with DTH Ebitda increased by 6.0%/4.5% each.
We remain structurally positive on Indian telecom and Bharti Airtel given its favorable competitive structure. Also aggressive customer focused growth plans will create a virtuous cycle of growth for Bharti Airtel, in our view.
Given recent run up in stock price, we downgrade our rating to ‘Accumulate’ from 'Buy' at SOTP based target price of Rs 935 (Rs 923 earlier) even as we marginally increase FY24/FY25 ARPU to Rs 210/Rs 238.
