Bharat Petroleum Q2 Results Review - Near-Term Uncertainty Long-Term Clarity: Dolat Capital
Attractive valuation on price/book value of FY25E
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Dolat Capital Report
In H1 FY4, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd.’s net worth increased by Rs 182 billion, implying the addition of book value per share of Rs 85.4/share. Considering 'General Election' and crude prices the uncertainty lies over the earnings of H2 FY24.
Thus, we expect a tiny earnings addition in H2 FY24 which will lead to sustainable BVPS at the H1 FY24 level of Rs 329.
Post general election we expect defrost of auto fuel prices which will be adjusted to normal marketing margins of ~Rs 3/litre. This provides clarity on the BPCL’s earnings in FY25 and onwards.
Based on our calculation for FY25E with 'no dividend' adjusted BVPS comes at Rs 373.
Historically on a long-term average (10 years), BPCL traded one year forward at 1.4 times of price/book value and during Russia Ukraine war touched the lowest valuation of 1.1 time when crude prices touched a peak of $138/barrel of oil, it is unlikely that crude will touch again $140/bbl in medium term.
Hence, we upgrade 'Buy' with an revised SoTP-based target price of Rs 450/share.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.