Bharat Petroleum Q2 Results Review - Near-Term Uncertainty Long-Term Clarity: Dolat Capital

In H1 FY4, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd.’s net worth increased by Rs 182 billion, implying the addition of book value per share of Rs 85.4/share. Considering 'General Election' and crude prices the uncertainty lies over the earnings of H2 FY24.

Thus, we expect a tiny earnings addition in H2 FY24 which will lead to sustainable BVPS at the H1 FY24 level of Rs 329.

Post general election we expect defrost of auto fuel prices which will be adjusted to normal marketing margins of ~Rs 3/litre. This provides clarity on the BPCL’s earnings in FY25 and onwards.

Based on our calculation for FY25E with 'no dividend' adjusted BVPS comes at Rs 373.

Historically on a long-term average (10 years), BPCL traded one year forward at 1.4 times of price/book value and during Russia Ukraine war touched the lowest valuation of 1.1 time when crude prices touched a peak of $138/barrel of oil, it is unlikely that crude will touch again $140/bbl in medium term.

Hence, we upgrade 'Buy' with an revised SoTP-based target price of Rs 450/share.