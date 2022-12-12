Bharat Forge - Steering Into Era Of Harvesting Developed Capabilities: ICICI Direct

We attended Bharat Forge Ltd.’s analyst meet and came away impressed by the capabilities that the company has developed over the past decade especially in the defence, aerospace and e-mobility domains among others.

It largely builds upon its key strength in the metallurgy and material science domain wherein Bharat Forge has successfully traversed the path from being a critical component manufacturer to a sub-assembly and eventually becoming a total assembly manufacturer providing critical solutions.

In terms of financial/growth ambitions of Vision 2030, key targets by FY30 include: