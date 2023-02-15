Bharat Forge Q3 Results Review - Weak Overseas Results Dent Overall Earnings: Yes Securities

Bharat Forge Ltd.'s Q3 FY23 results were inline at revenues/adjusted profit after tax while Ebitda exceeded our estimates by 10.7% at Rs 5.4 billion (our estimate: Rs 4.8 billion, up 32.7%/18% YoY/QoQ). Lower utilisation in overseas business (aluminum forgings) in Germany and North America led to Ebitda loss of Rs 620 million (versus loss of Rs 341 million in Q2 FY23).

Bharat Forge has reported ~2.6% QoQ/17.6% YoY growth in tonnage at ~62.75 thousand tons, which were at 16 quarter high indicating strong momentum across business verticals. Key positives going forward will be-

continues ramp‐up in recent acquisitions such as JS AutoCast Pvt. Ltd.(guided revenue growth more than 25% and double‐digit margins over two‐three years), ramp up in defense revenues led by exports.

The management has hinted towards sustenance of healthy demand momentum across segments going forward led by industrial and passenger vehicle (auto) while Europe (commercial vehicle) to remain stable.