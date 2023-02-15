Bharat Forge Q3 Results Review - Standalone Inline; Losses Widen At International Subs: Motilal Oswal
While Bharat Forge’s core business is seeing a cyclical recovery, the underlying macro environment in the US and EU is weakening.
Motilal Oswal Report
Bharat Forge Ltd.’s Q3 FY23 standalone performance was in line, as strong revenue growth offset higher-than-estimated raw material costs.
While all core businesses are seeing a sharp cyclical recovery, Bharat Forge’s initiatives to diversify into aluminum/light-weighting and electric vehicle components have started to bear fruit, though we are seeing initial losses due to the ramp-up.
Additionally, it has started to gain momentum in defence orders in export markets. Orders for advanced towed artillery gun system from the Indian Army are keenly awaited.
We lower our consolidated earnings per share estimates for FY23/FY24 by ~23%/3% to factor in higher losses at the new aluminum forging plant, and higher interest costs.
