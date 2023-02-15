Bharat Forge Q3 Results Review - India Continues To Cushion Weak Europe Performance: ICICI Securities
ICICI Securities Report
Bharat Forge Ltd.’s Q3 FY23 standalone Ebitda margin at 25.3% was in line with our estimate, and up 100 bps QoQ. Revenue growth (5% QoQ) was led by 3% tonnage growth QoQ, supported by ~2% rise in blended realisation.
Export revenue grew ~10% QoQ with passenger vehicles and industrials driving growth as against domestic revenue being flat QoQ across all key sub segments of passenger vehicles/commercial vehicles/non-auto.
Bharat Forge's overseas subsidiaries’ performance only worsened further QoQ as their Ebitdam declined 220 bps QoQ to negative 5.8% led by sub-par utilisation, elevated cost structures and aluminium forging business ramping up slowly.
India revenue continued to remain resilient led by strong show in domestic CVs and the recently acquired casting entity of JS Autocast Pvt. Ltd. (QoQ revenue up ~20%).
With strong outlook of ~100,000 medium and heavy commercial vehicle production in Q4, outlook for CV segment revenue remains strong for near to medium term along with no production disruption led by real driving emission norms currently.
