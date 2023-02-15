Bharat Forge Q3 Results Review - Diversified Operations To Yield Returns From FY24: Prabhudas Lilladher

Bharat Forge Ltd.’s Q3 FY23 standalone adjusted Ebitda margin at 25.2% (up 95 basis points QoQ) came slightly below our estimate, owing to higher cost of goods sold. Though Bharat Forge is passing-on commodity cost inflation to orignal equipment manufacturers, raw material cost correction is not yet reflected fully (gross margin up 30 bps QoQ).

Gross profit/ton improved by 2.7% in QoQ, helped by higher share of exports (60% vs 57% in Q2). Further, Bharat Forge secured defense export order wins of Rs 20 billion which will be serviced over 30-36 months and is expecting Indian defense orders in few months.

On the auto side, globally commercial vehicle demand outlook remains healthy; whereas, passenger vehicle contribution continues to increase (18% of revenue, 9% in FY18).

Management guided for a strong FY24E, as new orders wins in core business, industrial and overseas operations will start yielding profits.

We remain positive on Bharat Forge given-