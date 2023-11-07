Bharat Forge Q2 Results Review - Standing Still In The Challenging Times: Dolat Capital
Consolidated operating margin to see improvement
Dolat Capital Report
Bharat Forge Ltd.'s (standalone) Q2 revenue grew 6% QoQ led by 9.2% QoQ growth in export revenue (on the back of stellar passenger vehicle exports), offset by muted 1.1% growth in domestic business (led by 5% fall in commercial vehicle business). Margin improved on better product mix and cost control measure.
Bharat Forge expects domestic industrial and export passenger vehicle business to continue to grow at a good pace while International Industrial business to be under pressure.
We expect rising contributions from defense, aerospace, JS auto and a ramp-up in the volume of aluminium forgings capacities in Germany and USA to aid revenue growth and provide scale along with diversification.
Maintain 'Accumulate' with a target price of Rs 1187 (25 times FY26E earnings per share).
