Bharat Forge Q2 Results Review - Inline Performance; PVs, Industrials To Drive Growth Ahead: ICICI Securities

Bharat Forge’s adjusted profit after tax stood at Rs 3.6 billion, in line with consensus estimate of Rs 3.5 billion.
ICICI Securities Report
Bharat Forge Ltd.’s adjusted profit after tax stood at Rs 3.6 billion, in line with consensus estimate of Rs 3.5 billion. Q2 FY24 standalone Ebitdam was up ~140 basis points QoQ mainly driven by gross margin improvement of ~100 bps. Europe operations reported Ebitda of Rs 90 million versus Rs 158 million in Q1 FY24 (Ebitdam was 90 bps lower QoQ), due to lower revenue on account of registration holidays in Europe.
We are building in 14%/8% volume growth for standalone Bharat Forge in FY24E/FY25E driven by growth in domestic commercial vehicles, exports passenger vehicles, defence business, aerospace business.
Maintain 'Reduce' (keeping our FY25E estimates unchanged) with a revised discounted cash flow-based target price of Rs 923 (earlier Rs 899), implying 25 times FY25E EPS.
Upside risks
Defence segment orderbook expanding faster than expected.
Domestic CV cycle continuing beyond FY25.
Europe subsidiary business margin recovering to 10% levels in FY24 itself.
