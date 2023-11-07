Bharat Forge Q2 Results Review - Defence Ramp-Up To Be Healthy In Rest Of FY24E: Yes Securities

Bharat Forge Ltd.'s Q2 FY24 results were ahead of our/street estimates by 4-9% on Ebitda. This was led by better-than-expected volumes which came in at 70,300 tonnes (+2% QoQ, 19 quarter high) and average selling price at ~Rs 320,000 (estimate Rs 310,000, +5% YoY/ ~2% QoQ).

The positive highlight of the quarters was,

continued traction in the defence business with cumulative order book at ~Rs 30 billion (versus Rs 22-23 billion in Q1 FY24), The overseas subs performance led by Europe were stable (due to seasonality) with margins at ~3.5% in Q2 (versus 4.4% in Q1) while U.S. subs reported loss of Rs 260 million (versus Rs 350 million QoQ) as utilisation improved to ~50% (expect break even at 70-75%).

The management has hinted towards sustenance of healthy demand momentum across segments going forward led by industrial (domestic) and passenger vehicle (auto exports).