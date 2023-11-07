Bharat Forge Q2 Results Review - Defence Ramp-Up To Be Healthy In Rest Of FY24E: Yes Securities
Yes Securities Report
Bharat Forge Ltd.'s Q2 FY24 results were ahead of our/street estimates by 4-9% on Ebitda. This was led by better-than-expected volumes which came in at 70,300 tonnes (+2% QoQ, 19 quarter high) and average selling price at ~Rs 320,000 (estimate Rs 310,000, +5% YoY/ ~2% QoQ).
The positive highlight of the quarters was,
continued traction in the defence business with cumulative order book at ~Rs 30 billion (versus Rs 22-23 billion in Q1 FY24),
The overseas subs performance led by Europe were stable (due to seasonality) with margins at ~3.5% in Q2 (versus 4.4% in Q1) while U.S. subs reported loss of Rs 260 million (versus Rs 350 million QoQ) as utilisation improved to ~50% (expect break even at 70-75%).
The management has hinted towards sustenance of healthy demand momentum across segments going forward led by industrial (domestic) and passenger vehicle (auto exports).
With diverse presence, Bharat Forge is better placed than its previous cycles to benefit from-
steady orders and ramp up in domestic/exports PVs and CVs and
healthy outlook for industrials (with strong wins in segments like Aerospace, defense, mining, agriculture).
We cut FY24 EPS by 3.7% while revise FY25/26 EPS by ~2% to factor in for higher shipment and faster defence ramp-up.
We reiterate 'Buy' as one of our preferred bet among ancs with revised target price of Rs 1,295 (versus Rs 1,267 earlier) based on 27 times to March 2026 EPS.
Bharat Forge trades at 25.3 times/22.5 times of FY24/25 consolidated EPS (versus 41 times 10 year long period average), do not fully reflect execution in industrial segment led by defence.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
