Bharat Forge Q1 Results Review - Non-Auto Segments Steal The Show: Prabhudas Lilladher
Overseas business turnaround expected to aid margins and profitability.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
We increase our FY24/FY25 earnings by 7%/8%, given smart ramp-up in defense and exports businesses and good improvement on the margins in the subsidiaries.
Bharat Forge Ltd.'s Q1 FY24 standalone adjused Ebitda margin at 26% (-15 basis points QoQ) came slightly below our estimate on inferior mix, however, subsidiaries’ margins at 3.7% was +640 bps up QoQ, and were higher than our estimate (0.8%).
Defense has ramped-up and Bharat Forge sees 10% of total revenues coming from defence in FY24 (6% in Q1) and ramping up over the next few years.
Aerospace is also expected to show a strong growth over the next few years. Auto segments in India and export will continue with steady performance and Bharat Forge has good visibility over the next 12 months.
We remain positive on Bharat Forge given-
multiple growth drivers in domestic and export automotive segment (upcycle in commercial vehicle industry and easing chip shortage helping passenger vehicles),
strong order book leading to a strong growth in high margin non-auto segment,
contribution from defense and renewable segment and
rising traction in E-mobility division.
Retain ‘Buy’ with target price of Rs 1,070 at 26 times March-25E earnings per share (earlier Rs 955 at 25 times March-25E).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Bharat Forge Q1 Results Review - Defence Ramp-Up To Be Healthy In Rest Of FY24E: Yes Securities
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.