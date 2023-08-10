Bharat Forge Q1 Results Review - Non-Auto Segments Steal The Show: Prabhudas Lilladher

We increase our FY24/FY25 earnings by 7%/8%, given smart ramp-up in defense and exports businesses and good improvement on the margins in the subsidiaries.

Bharat Forge Ltd.'s Q1 FY24 standalone adjused Ebitda margin at 26% (-15 basis points QoQ) came slightly below our estimate on inferior mix, however, subsidiaries’ margins at 3.7% was +640 bps up QoQ, and were higher than our estimate (0.8%).

Defense has ramped-up and Bharat Forge sees 10% of total revenues coming from defence in FY24 (6% in Q1) and ramping up over the next few years.

Aerospace is also expected to show a strong growth over the next few years. Auto segments in India and export will continue with steady performance and Bharat Forge has good visibility over the next 12 months.

We remain positive on Bharat Forge given-

multiple growth drivers in domestic and export automotive segment (upcycle in commercial vehicle industry and easing chip shortage helping passenger vehicles), strong order book leading to a strong growth in high margin non-auto segment, contribution from defense and renewable segment and rising traction in E-mobility division.

Retain ‘Buy’ with target price of Rs 1,070 at 26 times March-25E earnings per share (earlier Rs 955 at 25 times March-25E).