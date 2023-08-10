Bharat Forge Q1 Results Review - Defence Ramp-Up To Be Healthy In Rest Of FY24E: Yes Securities

Bharat Forge Ltd.'s Q1 FY24 results were ahead of our/street estimates by 8-12% on Ebitda. This was led by better than expected volumes which came in at 67.7 kilo tonnes (+5% QoQ, 18 quarter high).

The positive highlight of the quarters was-

improvement in overseas subs results as Europe posted Ebitda of Rs 507 million in Q1 FY24 (margins of 4.4%) versus loss of Rs 141 million in Q4 FY23. While the U.S. operation have posted an Ebitda loss of Rs 350 million (turn around expected by Q4 FY24). sharp rampup in defence (led by exports) with the same expected to sustain in rest of FY24E with overall order book at Rs 23-24 billion in Q1 FY24 (versus Rs 20-22 billion in Q4 FY23).

The management has hinted towards sustenance of healthy demand momentum across segments going forward led by industrial and passenger vehicle (auto exports).

With diverse presence, Bharat Forge is better placed than its previous cycles to benefit from steady orders and ramp up in domestic/exports PVs and CVs and healthy outlook for industrials (with strong wins in segments like aerospace, defense, mining, agriculture).

We raise FY24/25 earnings per share by 6.7-11% to factor in for higher shipment and faster defence ramp-up. We reiterate 'Buy' with revised target price of Rs 1,156 (versus Rs 978 earlier) based on 26 times roll forwarded to June 2025 consolidated EPS (versus March 2025).

Reiterate 'Buy' as one of our top picks among ancs.