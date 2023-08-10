Bharat Forge Q1 Results Review - Braving Out The Challenging Times: Dolat Capital

Bharat Forge Ltd.'s (standalone) Q1 revenue grew 6.5% QoQ led by 17% QoQ growth in domestic revenue (led by the supply of artillery system to Kalyani Strategic Systems Ltd.), offset by flat export revenue (improvement in Europe business was offset by U.S.).

Bharat Forge's management expects class 8 truck and European commercial vehicle volume to ramp up led by recovery in demand. Defense business to show strong revenue growth led by strong order book for export (stands at Rs 22-23 billion).

We expect rising contributions from defense, aerospace, JS Auto and a ramp-up in the volume of aluminium forgings capacities in Germany and USA to aid revenue growth and provide scale along with diversification.

We maintain 'Accumulate' with a target price of Rs 1034 (28 times FY25E earnings per share).