Bharat Forge Q1 Results Review - All-Round Beat; Valuations Already Capturing Robust Outlook: ICICI Securities
Bharat Forge has rallied by ~25% in past couple of months and with our revised DCF based target price of Rs 899.
ICICI Securities Report
Bharat Forge Ltd.’s Q1 FY24 standalone Ebitda margin was resilient at 26%, though European operations turned Ebitda positive to 4.4% as against being in loss last quarter.
Standalone revenue beat expectations despite this being a weak quarter for domestic commerical vehicles, with industrial exports driven by defence business execution driving revenue up QoQ as against CV segment exports remaining flattish QoQ.
We are building in 14% volume growth for standalone Bharat Forge in FY24 driven by growth in domestic CVs, exports passenger vehicles, defence business, aerospace business.
Though we remain positive on FY24 business outlook of Bharat Forge, we believe trading at ~26 times FY25E earnings, all the good fundamentals are already factored in.
Bharat Forge has rallied by ~25% in past couple of months and with our revised discounted cash flow based target price of Rs 899 (earlier Rs 773), implying 25 times FY25E earnings, we downgrade Bharat Forge to 'Reduce' (from 'Hold').
