Bharat Forge - Prepared For Diversification: ICICI Securities
The company is aiming to expand its defence business manifold from sub-$100 million per annum currently.
ICICI Securities Report
We attended the recently-held Bharat Forge Ltd.'s investor day and following are the key takeaways:
post executing revenue/Ebitda compound annual growth rates of ~6%/~7% in past 10 years across business cycles, Bharat Forge is aiming at more than 12% revenue CAGR in the coming five-10 years, led by diversification into electric vehicle-related products and expansion in the defence/aluminium segments;
in the defence business (under artillery systems), Bharat Forge is ready with protected vehicles, armoured vehicles, unmanned vehicles and ammunitions. The recently-won $155 million export order for 48 km strike range advanced towed artillery gun system is just the beginning of the company’s defence business, with orders from both domestic and export markets set to increase manifold in the coming years;
in the e-mobility space, other than focusing on e-two-wheelers through Tork Motors, Bharat Forge is looking forward toward retro-fitment kit business, converting diesel trucks of ~8-13 tonne gross vehicle weight capacity to e-trucks.
