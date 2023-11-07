Bharat Forge, Nykaa, Emami, Gujarat State Petronet, Sundaram Finance & More Q2 Results Review: HDFC Securities

Bharat Forge - Margin recovery seems to be on track

Bharat Forge Ltd.’s consolidated Ebitda at Rs 6.2 billion was in line with our estimate. However, profit after tax missed estimates due to higher-than-expected interest and depreciation. Key to highlight in Q2 was that Bharat Forge’s export business grew 21% YoY despite the ongoing global challenges.

We continue to highlight that Bharat Forge has multiple growth levers going ahead, which include:

defence orders that are likely to see this segment’s revenue ramp-up to Rs 17 billion by FY25E, from Rs 3.5 billion in FY23, strong growth expected in passenger vehicle exports, huge ramp-up potential at JS-Auto Cast given there is a huge demand for castings, both in India and abroad, and strong order backlog in aerospace, which would boost this segment’s revenue to Rs 5 billion over the next four years, from Rs 1.7 billion.

Further, its long-term stable revenue growth guidance is a testimony to the fact that management has been able to transform Bharat Forge from a cyclical entity to a stable revenue stream, given its well-diversified mix. Reiterate 'Buy' with a revised target price of Rs 1,185 (from Rs 1069 earlier) as we roll forward to Sep-25 estimates.