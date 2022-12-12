Bharat Forge - Moving From Investing To Harvesting Phase: Motilal Oswal

Bharat Forge Ltd.’s analyst meet 2022 emphasised its preparedness of growing beyond its core business, with investment in capabilities and capacities in place.

The senior management team gave insights on initiatives on new businesses (Industrials, light-weighting, e-mobility, defence, and aerospace) as well as focus areas for the existing businesses.

While the core businesses have a stable outlook for CY23 in both India and exports, it is focusing on being the last man standing globally.

With new businesses at their infection points, Bharat Forge is targeting a 12-15% consolidated revenue compound annual growth rate of 12-15% over FY22-30, Ebtida margins greater than 20% (19% in FY22) and return on capital employed of ~25% (versus 20% core RoCE).