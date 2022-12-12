Bharat Forge - Capitalising On Industry Tailwinds: Prabhudas Lilladher
Over 2020-2030, it aspires to be a key player in core components space along with expansion in industrial, electric, aerospace seg
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
We attended Bharat Forge Ltd.’s analyst meet, hosted at their Kalyani Centre for technology and innovation Pune. Management sited healthy growth outlook across segments by leveraging its investments in diversified businesses.
Over the past few years, Bharat Forge has redirected its focus from its traditional core business (forging components) to multiple opportunities present in segments like defense, aerospace, e-mobility, casting, light-weighting and industrial.
Over 2020-2030, Bharat Forge aspires to be a key player in core components space along with expansion in industrial, electric and aerospace segments.
Accordingly, a target of 12-15% revenue compound annual growth rate and 20% plus consolidated Ebitdam (19.3% in FY22) has been set for FY2030.
