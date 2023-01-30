Bharat Electronics Q3 Results Review - Good Performance; Orderbook Accretion Awaited: ICICI Securities

Bharat Electronics Ltd.'s Q3 FY23 performance was ahead of street estimates on all counts. Key points:

Ebitda at Rs 8.6 billion was 5% ahead of street estimates; orderbook dropped for third successive quarter, but execution has picked up; and Ebitda margin at 20.8% was a tad lower, owing to other expenses rising 76% YoY.

Going ahead, we expect the potential for defense orders, especially production of quick reaction surface-to-air missile, to aid earnings in the near term. We also believe that the recently accorded acceptance of necessity for capital acquisition proposals by the Defense Acquisition Council holds good potential for the company.

Hence, we expect orderbook to start growing soon as and when the orders are placed.