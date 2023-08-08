Bharat Dynamics Q1 Results Review - Slow Start, But Prospects Remain Bright: ICICI Securities
Going ahead, we believe execution is likely to pick pace in H2 FY24 in line with previous years.
ICICI Securities Report
Bharat Dynamics Ltd. reported loss at the Ebitda level in Q1 FY24. Key points:
revenue was down 57% YoY as the quarter did not have certain deadline-specific orders it had last year ;
fixed costs remained broadly stable;
other income surged on the back of advances (mainly for Akash third and fourth regiments); and
orderbook as of June 30, 2023 was at Rs 202.2 billion, implying orderbook/revenue (trailing twelve months) of 9.7 times.
Going ahead, we expect execution to pick pace. Bharat Dynamics' management mentioned that the residual execution from FY23 is likely to be done by Q2 FY24-end. Hence, we don’t see risk to our FY24E revenue estimate of Rs 32 billion. Maintain 'Buy' with an unchanged target price of Rs 1,325 based on the discounted cash flow methodology.
